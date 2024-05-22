Owner of Gary Neville’s production company Buzz 16 returns to the black as revenue rockets

A majority stake in Gary Neville’s Buzz 16 was sold towards the end of 2022. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The owner of Gary Neville‘s production company Buzz 16, which recently co-produced the Amazon Prime documentary about Manchester United‘s treble-winning season, returned to the black after its revenue surged by £80m.

Miroma Group acquired a majority stake in Buzz 16 in November 2022, which was confirmed in February 2023, and announced plans for an IPO worth more than £200m.

Buzz16 was launched by the former footballer turnover businessman, property developer and Sky Sports pundit, in 2016.

Miroma also took majority control of Neville’s popular YouTube channel ‘The Overlap’.

Miroma also owns a number of media and marketing firms, with clients including Universal, Sony, eBay, Netflix, Paramount+, SEGA, Google and LVMH.

Recently-filed accounts with Companies House have revealed that Miroma Holdings achieved a revenue of £225.6m in the year to June 2023, up from £175.8m.

It also made a pre-tax profit of £1.3m after posting a loss of £51,823 in the prior 12 months.

The company said that its rise in revenue was mainly due to the full impact of the acquisition of Miroma Set in February 2022 and Maker Lab Pte in December 2021 which also saw the number of employees it has grow from 560 in 2022 to 688.

Buzz 16 co-produced the documentary about Manchester United’s treble-winning season in 1998/99 alongside Ventureland and Studio 99, which is owned by David Beckham.

As well as 99, Buzz 16 is also behind Leaders of the Pack, Soccerbox and produces coverage of Premiership Rugby.

Productions have also including Rylan: Football, Homophobia & Me as well as A Seat at the Table.