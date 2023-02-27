Gary Neville’s content company Buzz16 gets ‘multi-million pound investment’ as it looks at £200m IPO

Scott Mellvin Co founder and CEO of Buzz 16 Mark Boyan Founder and CEO of Miroma Group Gary Neville Co founder of Buzz 16

Miroma Group has acquired a majority stake in Gary Neville’s content company Buzz16, which is now planning a £200m plus IPO.

Buzz16 was launched by the former footballer and current Sky Sports presenter in 2016.

The exact amount Miroma paid for its share has not been disclosed but it said the “multi-million pound investment”, “solidifies” Buzz16’s plans for a £200m IPO as it looks to expand into other digital brands.

Miroma also takes majority control of Neville’s popular YouTube channel ‘The Overlap’, according to a report in The Times. The channel was launched in 2021 and is run by Buzz16, gaining half-a-million subscribers and generating almost 85m views in that time.

It was also awarded YouTube channel of the year, with shows featuring Neville, alongside former pros and colleagues on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

Gary Neville, who co-founded Buzz16 with Sky Sports producer Scott Melvin, said: “This is great news for Buzz16 and it is fantastic to be able to work with Miroma Group.

“To utilise and tap into their experience and knowledge can only help us to develop and grow even further. Exciting times”.

Miroma currently owns a number of media and marketing firms, with clients including Universal, Sony, eBay, Netflix, Paramount+, SEGA, Google and LVMH.

Its founder and CEO, Marc Boyan, said: Buzz16 “have created some incredible work since their inception, and what I’ve seen them do with The Overlap is no exception. I’m excited to help the company grow, as we look to launch further projects in this space.”