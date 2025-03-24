Ryan Giggs restaurant closed owing huge sums

Ryan Giggs is currently working for Salford City, a team he co-owns. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Almost £500,000 was owed by the company behind a restaurant owned by former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs when it collapsed, it has been confirmed.

George’s Dining Room and Bar in Worsley, Manchester, shut in February and the business behind it was placed into voluntary liquidation.

Ryan Giggs opened the restaurant with friends Kelvin Gregory and Bernie Taylor in 2014.

Now, a newly filed document with Companies House has confirmed that the firm behind Ryan Giggs’ restaurant had an estimated deficiency to its creditors of just over £478,000.

It had been reported last week that the venue had owed more than £500,000 but that figure was based off the last financial results the firm has published – for 2022.

According to the new statement of affairs document, the company owed £389,454 to ordinary unsecured creditors, with sums due to the likes of HMRC and a Covid-era Bounce Back Loan.

Other creditors include Natwest, British Gas and Carlsberg Marton’s Brewing Company.

Ryan Giggs himself is owed almost £100,000, Bernie Taylor almost £13,000 and Kelvin Gregory is owned more than £53,000.

Losses continue at hotels co-owned by Ryan Giggs

At the start of 2025, City AM reported that Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester, which is owned by Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, slumped further into the red after the closure of Tom Kerridge’s restaurant.

The hotel fell to a pre-tax loss of £2.5m for 2023, after having also lost £1.8m in the year before. Its turnover also fell from £5.1m to £3.9m over the same period.



Tom Kerridge’s Bull & Bear restaurant at the hotel closed at the end of 2022 and its replacement also shut its doors in July 2023 after only four months.

A few months earlier, City AM also reported that the pair’s other Manchester hotel, Hotel Football, remained in the red despite achieving a record year.

The hotel, which is located in the shadow of Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, has reported a pre-tax loss of £601,030 for 2023 after also making a loss of £630,158 in 2022.

The loss came despite Hotel Football’s turnover rising from £6.4m to £7.8m in the year.