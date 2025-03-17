Harry Redknapp and Robbie Fowler sign up for North v South football match

FA Cup winner Harry Redknapp and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler have signed up as managers for an all-star North v South football match this summer in London.

The match is scheduled to be played at Charlton Athletic’s ground The Valley on Sunday 1 June, the day after the men’s Champions League final.

Organisers have promised that each team will feature “16 great names from English football’s recent past” although five-time Premier League winner Terry is the only player confirmed so far.

The match is the brainchild of Australian Will Davies, who is staging the event through his company Football Origin. The concept is similar to the annual State of Origin series in rugby league, which pits New South Wales against Queensland.

It also follows the rise in popularity of unofficial football fixtures, such as celebrity match Soccer Aid, YouTubers the Sidemen’s annual charity match, which sold out Wembley Stadium this month, and influencer-led competitions such as Kings League and Baller League.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Portsmouth boss Redknapp, 78, stepped away from management in 2017 after leaving Birmingham City but helped coach the England team at Soccer Aid last year.

Former Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City and England forward Fowler, 49, retired from playing in 2012 and has since had managerial spells in Thailand, Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for the first North v South game go on sale today priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and £5 for children.

Some of the proceeds will go to a charity partner to be announced soon, while tickets will also be donated to the Charlton Athletic Community Trust and charities chosen by the players.