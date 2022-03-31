Premier League to reintroduce five subs from next season

The Premier League are to reintroduce the five substitution rule from next season after reverting back to three following the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Premier League have voted to reintroduce five substitutions – originally bought in during the Covid-19 pandemic – after reverting back to three for the 2021/22 season.

Teams had previously voted against keeping the number of substitutions at five following the behind-closed-doors season but have since changed their minds.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players.

“From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.

Elsewhere, the transfer window was confirmed.

“It was also confirmed that the Summer 2022 Transfer Window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September in line with other European leagues.” the statement continued.

The Premier League is currently on an international break and returns on Saturday as 14 teams play.