Government recruits Oliver Wyman consultants to craft new football regulator

The government have drafted in top consultancy Oliver Wyman to help design a new independent body that will be charged with regulating English football.

According to reports from Mark Kleinman, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has hired the New York-based firm to help build out a response to Tracey Crouch’s review of football’s governance.

Ministers are expected to respond to the review in the springtime, and could completely shake up the way clubs are owned.

One of the key recommendations in Crouch’s review was to establish the Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF),

The government announced the review just as the furore around the possible launch of a European Super League reached its peak. The JP-Morgan advised league would have seen six English clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs – play outside the English football pyramid, with no promotion or relegation. Fans were livid.

An independent regulator has also drawn a mixed reviews from governing bodies and administrators, including The Football Association who have rejected suggestions.

A DCMS spokesman confirmed Oliver Wyman’s appointment with Sky News, but declined to comment further.