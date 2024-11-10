Postecoglou: I take responsibility for Tottenham Hotspur loss

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has said it is his “responsibility” to fix Spurs after the London outfit lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich to hand the Tractor Boys a first Premier League win of the season.

Republic of Ireland international Sammie Szmodics put the visitors ahead before Liam Delap doubled Ipswich’s lead. Rodrigo Bentancur cut the deficit but it was not enough to hand the promoted side a first three-pointer since their return to the top flight.

Postecoglou: Hugely disappointing

“It is hugely disappointing, it is unacceptable,” Postecoglou said. “It is my responsibility, I have got to fix it.

“We’re being inconsistent this year, it is fair to say and we shouldn’t be that inconsistent.

“When you are that inconsistent the responsibility lies with me to try and help the players overcome it.”

The result leaves Tottenham 10th in the Premier League table but the three points for Ipswich have jumped them out of the relegation zone.

Out of the woods

Elsewhere Nottingham Forest dropped out of the top three after losing 3-1 at home to Newcastle United.

Despite going ahead to Murillo’s first goal in a Forest shirt the City Ground faithful saw Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes strike for the visitors.

The result leaves Nottingham fifth with Newcastle United eighth – just one point separates Chelsea in third and Aston Villa in ninth.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final match in charge of Manchester United before the arrival of Ruben Amorim saw the Red Devils beat Leicester 3-0.

Bruno Fernandes thought he scored a first-half brace for the home team but his second went down as a Victor Kristiansen own goal. Alejandro Garnacho netted the third to ensure Amorim takes charge of a side 12th in the Premier League table – Leicester City are 15th, three points clear of the relegation zone.