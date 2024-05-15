Sam Torrance: History favours McIlroy but Scheffler’s still the man to beat at US PGA

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the driving range during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If someone had told me after Rory McIlroy’s last major victory that he wouldn’t win another one for 10 years I’d have laughed – and put my house on the opposite happening.

That was August 2014 and he had just won the US PGA Championship at Valhalla – his third tournament win in a row and a second major in succession.

This week, McIlroy is back at Valhalla as the US PGA Championship returns to the Kentucky venue, and that is not the only little bit of history repeating itself.

The world No2 is once again in red-hot form, having won his last two events: the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry, and last week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

I’ve a feeling that playing with Lowry will have really helped him, and that he would have gleaned a lot of information about his own game from his Ryder Cup pal.

When you are as good as Rory it shouldn’t be that difficult to win, and while he’s remained fairly prolific on the tours he might have been expected to have a few more majors by now.

Some say he should play more conservatively, like Scottie Scheffler, but it’s not that easy. They all said he should work on his short game, and now he’s far better than he was.

A buoyant McIlroy has talked about the stars seeming to align for him this week, and there is certainly a sense that everything seems to be going in his favour on the golf course right now.

New dad Scheffler – the world No1, winner of the Masters last month and the form player of the year so far – remains the man to beat, however.

Scheffler won four of his last five tournaments and finished second in the other before taking time off for the birth of his first child, which arrived last week.

After a very busy period, that little break won’t have done him any harm at all, although by his own admission golf might have slipped down the list of his priorities.

Parents will know that once the baby has arrived and they and mum are well it’s a huge relief, so I think Scheffler will have arrived here in Louisville feeling great and ready to go.

In last year’s US PGA at Oak Hill he finished second behind Brooks Koepka, who is back to defend his title and relishes the biggest occasions.

The five-time major winner has shown some recent form too, having returned to winning ways at the Singapore leg of the LIV Golf League earlier this month.

It can be hard to judge how prepared the players coming from the LIV Golf circuit are, but Koepka deserves lots of plaudits so his chances have to be respected.

McIlroy will be up against world No1 Scheffler at the US PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele played so well last week at Quail Hollow before coming up against an inspired McIlroy on the final day. I’m sure his time for a major will come.

Max Homa has had plenty of supporters this week and has a fabulous game. He was great in a tie for third at the Masters, although the US PGA is a tougher test.

I have also loved how England’s own Tommy Fleetwood has been playing. He shared third with Homa at Augusta and is another who I believe is due a major.

Majors are different – it’s about severity and toughness – and Scheffler’s solid game means nothing much fazes him.

On the other hand, McIlroy has history on his side; there’s nothing better than returning to a course where you’ve won, especially a major. I can’t wait.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam