McIlroy says ‘stars are aligning’ as he eyes end to 10-year major drought at US PGA

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 12, 2024 in Clifton, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy believes “the stars are aligning” ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship after he returned to winning ways at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman looked back to his effortless best as he hauled in overnight leader Xander Schauffele to win by five shots – his fourth win at Quail Hollow.

Attention now turns to another venue where he has thrived: Valhalla, scene of the last of his four major triumphs, at the 2014 US PGA Championship.

“Coming into this week, at a golf course I am comfortable with, my golf swing feels more comfortable than it has done,” said McIlroy.

“Going to a venue next week where I have won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit. But I have a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat. I am going into the next major of the year feeling really good about myself.”

McIlroy now has three wins this year, having also won the Dubai Desert Classic in January and last month’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry.

In order to end his 10-year major drought, he will have to win back-to-back events – just as he did at the last US PGA Championship at Valhalla a decade ago.

The world No2’s chief rivals in Kentucky are likely to be rankings leader Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Scheffler has enjoyed a red-hot spell, winning four of his last five tournaments, including the Masters, and finishing second in the other.

He has had three weeks off, however, awaiting the birth of his first child, but is expected to tee it up at Valhalla, where he is due to face the media on Tuesday.

Koepka, meanwhile, warmed up for his tilt at a fourth US PGA crown by winning his last event, the Singapore leg of the LIV Golf League.

He finished a disappointing 45th at the Masters last month but is a serial challenger at majors, winning five and accumulating nine more top-five finishes since 2014.