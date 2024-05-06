Koepka ‘feeling good’ after rediscovering winning touch at LIV Golf Singapore ahead of US PGA defence

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – MAY 05: Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrates his win on the podium during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on May 05, 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka believes his form has turned a corner just at the right time after warming up for his US PGA Championship defence with victory at LIV Golf Singapore.

Koepka won by two shots at Sentosa on Sunday to claim his first title since LIV Golf visited Jeddah in October – and in his last event before heading to Valhalla next week for the US PGA.

“I feel good. I feel a lot better than I did last week. It was rounding the corner for me,” said American five-time major winner, 34.

“Like I said earlier, I felt like the results weren’t there. It was improving but the results weren’t there. It’s nice to see some results and the hard work paying off.

“Ball-striking I think was starting to round the corner. I was starting to see it come out of the right window. If I don’t see it come out of the right window I kind of struggle. But it was nice to see it start where I wanted it and the ball was moving in the right direction.

“I kind of didn’t know if it was going to fade or draw for about a month there. But I just got into bad habits. It’s all the same thing. We’ve just got to go back to the basics with me.”

Koepka has drawn on his clear frustration at finishing 45th at the Masters last month as he prepares to begin his challenge for a fourth career US PGA win.

“Sometimes I can make it external, but it’s all internal to me. Look, I don’t enjoy playing bad. It’s not fun for me,” he added.

“I think when there’s more on the line, it’s more enjoyable and that actually feels like real golf. Nobody wants to be out competing on a Sunday when you’re battling for 45th. But being in contention kind of gets to be a little bit more fun, and I think what guys are used to.”

Koepka’s three-under-par final round of 68 took him to 15 under in Singapore, two shots clear of Australian pair Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton tied for fifth on 11 under, while Jon Rahm maintained his record of finishing in the top 10 at all LIV Golf events this year.

Smith’s Rippers, who include Leishman in an all-Aussie line-up, won a second consecutive team title by three shots from Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs and Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks.