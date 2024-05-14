Scheffler back on the course looking for US PGA title at Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on from the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is back on the course and changing a second consecutive major this weekend at the US PGA Championship.

The world No1 recently saw his wife give birth to a son last week and sat out last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, which was won by Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

But the American is back and will be at Valhalla this weekend.

Scheffler focus

“There was a lot of congratulations going around today,” Scheffler said.

“It was obviously a huge moment in my life and Meredith’s, so it was nice to get a lot of stuff out of the way and share the joy of that moment together with friends I’d not seen for a few weeks.

“I think as the week goes on I’ll get more immersed in what I am doing and just do my best to stay as present as I can on the golf course and then when I get off it I’ll be calling home as much as possible.

“With the weather forecast the next couple of days, I knew I had to turn up today to get some practice in. It would have been challenging if I left on Wednesday night and it was definitely challenging this morning.

“I took a more significant break than I would have, but I wouldn’t have traded it for anything as it was so fun getting to be at home and spend time with him and Meredith and be a dad for a few days.

“Yeah, it was a fun time in the Scheffler house for sure.”

Among the favourites with Scheffler and McIlroy is defending champion Brooks Koepka of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League.

The American won on the breakaway tour in Singapore last time out. Xander Schauffele is also among the favourites after a good showing at the Wells Fargo last week.