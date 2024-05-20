Sam Torrance: Major floodgates will open now for Xander Schauffele

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 19: Xander Schauffele of the United States celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele thoroughly deserved his maiden major after seeing off some of the world’s best players at the US PGA Championship on Sunday.

I was delighted that he won it with a birdie at the last hole, which is the very best way to cross the line, after an incredible second shot from an awkward lie on the edge of a bunker.

Schauffele also made a brilliant par at 17 after getting up and down from a bunker just as his rivals were starting to crank up the pressure.

Bryson DeChambeau was magnificent, shooting a seven-under-par 64 that included a birdie at the last that drew him level with Schauffele and gave him the clubhouse lead.

I really thought Viktor Hovland would win it at one stage, after the Norwegian made six birdies in eight holes either side of the turn.

Meanwhile, overnight co-leader Collin Morikawa’s red-hot putter went cold as he made 16 pars and didn’t manage a birdie until the 18th.

But Schauffele was too good for all of them. Valhalla is by no means an easy course but the top three distanced themselves from the pack with a major-record winning score of 21 under.

The champion answered all questions posed to him, including whether he could convert from a leading position after several near misses.

When it went wrong, like his double bogey six at 15 on Saturday, he quickly responded in the best way, in that case with two birdies.

Now he has proven his winning credentials at a major, I am certain this will open the floodgates for Schauffele, who is a beautiful golfer.

I am sure Hovland’s time will come. This was the best I have seen him play; he was fantastic until a rare slip at the 18th, after DeChambeau’s putt had put himself out of reach.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry had a great finish to share fourth with two-time major winner Morikawa, while Justin Rose and Shane Lowry both had fantastic weeks.

Lowry was incredible in shooting a major record-equalling 62 on Saturday. I really wanted him to make a four at 18 and get the outright record but he just pushed his drive a little bit.

Once again, Rory McIlroy wasn’t too far away on 12 under despite lots going against him, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler showed grace after his arrest by traffic police on Friday morning.

The best smile of the week, however, went to Tommy Fleetwood, who was beaming after his eagle at the last saw him just survive the cut and make it to the weekend.

That’s how much it means to the players to take part in what was a fabulous tournament on a great course.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam