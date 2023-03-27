Tottenham Hotspur face a bill of £4m over Conte’s departure from London club

Antonio Conte will receive around £4m in severance pay after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur was finalised at the weekend.

The Italian agreed a settlement with the Premier League club at the weekend after his tenure turned increasingly sour this season.

Conte’s contract was due to expire this summer so he is only due the remainder of his salary, it is understood.

Conte contract

Suggestions that his deal contained a clause assuring him of a £15m pay-off in the event of being fired have been dismissed by sources close to Spurs.

The club are also believed to be saving money because his assistant, Christian Stellini, is staying on as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Former Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus and Italy coach Conte led Tottenham back into the Champions League in his first season, having taken charge in November 2021.

But he failed to build on that platform this term, falling into a fight to stay in the top four and limping out of all knockout competitions.

The final straw came after Conte turned on his players when they squandered a 3-1 lead in a draw with the Premier League’s bottom club, Southampton, nine days ago.

Conte’s last press conference

He accused members of his squad of being “selfish” and said they “played for themselves”, while also questioning the club’s mentality.

Conte departed on Sunday night following a week of speculation over his future with Spurs sitting fourth in the table, albeit having played more games than most of the teams around them.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Conte’s pay-off is a fraction of the £26.6m he and his staff received from Chelsea after he succeeded with a claim for unfair dismissal relating to his 2018 exit.