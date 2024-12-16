Supersub: Women’s League Cup nets new title sponsor

Subway has replaced Continental as sponsor of the Women’s League Cup

Subway has been named the new title sponsor of the Women’s League Cup after agreeing a deal to succeed long-term partner Continental Tyres.

The multi-year deal comes as the competition enters the quarter-final stage, having remained unbranded so far this season.

Previous sponsor Continental backed the competition for 13 years, from its first edition in 2011 until last season.

That coincided with Women’s Professional Leagues Limited taking over the running of the game from the Football Association.

Subway’s partnership with the Women’s League Cup is the third major deal announced by WPLL, after a renewal of Barclays as title sponsor of the Women’s Super League and a new world record set of TV contracts with domestic broadcasters.

“We are thrilled that Subway have come on board as title partner for the Women’s League Cup as we continue on our journey to build the most distinctive, competitive and entertaining women’s football club cup competition in the world,” said Nikki Doucet, CEO of WPLL.

“We need partners like Subway who believe in our vision to transform the game and are committed to developing opportunities both on and off the pitch for women in football.”

Subway’s expansion into football is an extension of its Fresh Moves campaign to promote physical activity, which has seen it partner with GB Basketball, Breaking GB, and Skateboard GB.

“The partnership with WPLL represents a significant step forward in our Fresh Moves initiative,” said Kirstey Elston, EMEA brand director at Subway.

“By partnering with the Women’s League Cup, we’re not just investing in a well-established domestic competition, we’re investing in the future of women’s football, aligning with our mission to make sport more inclusive and accessible in the UK.”

The quarter-final and semi-final draws for the Subway Women’s League Cup are due to take place on Monday lunchtime.