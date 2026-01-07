A chance to test yourself: Youngs and Watson on the Investec Champions Cup

For all they achieved in their distinguished careers, there remains one prize that has eluded Ben Youngs and Anthony Watson.

Between them, the former England internationals amassed over 200 caps, toured with the British and Irish Lions and played in some of the game’s most iconic stadiums. Yet the Investec Champions Cup never found its way into either of their hands.

“I’ve walked past it a few times, knock-out stages, semi-finals, that was as close as I got,” Youngs says. The near-miss only heightens their reverence for the world’s most significant rugby club competition. Both describe the competition as a proving ground like no other.

“It’s the greatest club competition in the world,” Young says. “It’s where all the best teams come together”. The Champions Cup has top teams from England, Ireland, France and South Africa.

For Watson, it is the sense of occasion and the journey that set the Champions Cup apart.

“Away days are the first thing that comes to mind. Munster away, Leinster away and now the South Africa trips. Those are the games you want to play. You want to test yourself against the best teams in the world, in the best environments.”

Crucially, both men emphasise that the competition offers opportunity as much as prestige. Unlike domestic leagues, where consistency over months is king, the Champions Cup gives teams a chance to define their season through moments.

Winning the Investec Champions Cup

“Winning is the icing on the cake,” Watson says. “Look at Northampton last year. They didn’t have a great Premiership season, but they reached the final and suddenly their entire season was viewed as a success. That tells you how highly this competition is regarded.”

The knockout intensity is felt long before spring. Youngs describes the competition weeks as different from anything else in the club calendar. “It doesn’t feel like another league game. There’re more consequences. Everyone raises the bar. You feel it in training, you feel it in meetings, you feel it walking into the stadium. It brings the best out of you, which is what you want as a player.”

Read more Investec Champions Cup: How Prem Rugby can beat Top 14 budgets

For those on the fringes of international selection, the stakes can be even higher. Performances in Europe have shaped reputations, careers and selection conversations. According to Watson, “it’s a proving ground. If players perform well and people notice. It’s an unbelievable platform.”

The intensity of the competition is amplified when facing some of Europe’s most successful teams. Serial semi-finalists, Leinster, loom large in both players’ memories.

“They’re stacked with internationals,” Young explains. “You know you’ll have to go to a level beyond anything you’ve produced before, because they can deal with whatever you throw at them.”

French opposition, however, has been Leinster’s undoing and Watson gives his opinion on why that is. “They play the game differently. They’ll batter you in the middle, suck defenders in and suddenly there’s a space on the edge for guys like Damian Penaud. It’s power rugby that creates freedom.”

Seasons defined

As this year’s competition begins, that blend of brutality and brilliance is on display again. From altitude tests in Pretoria, to heavyweight clashes between former champions, the opening round offers no gentle introduction. And for Youngs and Watson, watching from the sidelines brings a familiar emotion.

“You miss it,” Young admits. “Because when the Champions Cup comes around, you know it’s special. You know it demands everything you’ve got.”

Important information: The views expressed are those of the contributors at the time of publication and do not necessarily represent the views of the firm and should not be taken as advice or recommendations.

Investec Bank plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Financial Services Register number 172330. Registered in England and Wales No. 489604. Registered office at 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP. Member of the London Stock Exchange.