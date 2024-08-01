Saudi Arabia: The proposed stadiums of the 2034 Fifa World Cup

Saudi Arabia is probably going to be hosting the 2034 Fifa World Cup. They are the only bidder at the moment and the process has closed, so it’s odds on. And, unsurprisingly, they’ve gone all out in their stadium design.

This week their respective delegation submitted their bid with renders of the proposed stadiums.

Take a look, including an epic example from The Line in NEOM.

Riyadh

The capital of Saudi Arabia Riyadh is set to have eight stadiums for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

South Riyadh Stadium ROSHN Stadium Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium New Murabba Stadium King Saud University Stadium Final host: King Salman International Stadium King Fahad Sports City Stadium

King Salman International Stadium will host the final, should the nation win their bid to host the World Cup, as well as other latter stage matches. It will have 92,000 seats, more than London’s Wembley Stadium.

King Fahad Sports City Stadium is designed based of traditional tents of the area and is the current home of the Saudi Arabia national team.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, astonishingly, will have just three sides.

New Murabba Stadium “replicates the layered overlapping planes and peeling planar texture of the bark of the native acacia tree” according to the bidding pack.

ROSHN Stadium, like the Royal Albert Hall, will be tuned to enhance optimal acoustics.

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium is set to be constructed with locally produced materials and will “utilise energy-efficient systems”.

South Riyadh Stadium will become home to a Saudi Pro League club after 2024, should it be built.

King Saud University Stadium is being refurbished and will have a removable upper tier.

Jeddah

Jeddah will house four 2024 Fifa World Cup Stadiums, all with differing architectural designs and selling points.

Qiddiya Coast Stadium King Abdullah Sports City Stadium King Abdullah Economic City Stadium Jeddah Central Development Stadium

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium was used in the 2023 Club World Cup and will be in the Asian Cup.

Qiddiya Coast Stadium is said to be based off the image of a Mexican wave.

Jeddah Central Development Stadium will have a roof and will be integrated into the local infrastructure.

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium is set to be completed in 2032.

Al Khobar

It’s not just Riyadh and Jeddah in the bid for the 2034 Fifa World Cup. Al Khobar, where the bridge to Bahrain stems from, will have a stadium.

Aramco Stadium

Aramco Stadium will be on the shores of the Arabian Golf and be centred around pedestrianisation.

Abha

Abha is in the south of the country, close to the border with Yemen.

King Khalid University Stadium

King Khalid University Stadium will expend temporarily to 45,000 before being reduced back down to 22,000 after the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

“In addition to expanding capacity,” the bid says. “The refurbishment project will prioritise modernising the stadium’s infrastructure while preserving its historical significance.”

NEOM

This is the crazy aspect of the 2034 Fifa World Cup bid. The NEOM Stadium in The Line is an ambitious mega project in the Kingdom.

NEOM Stadium

The NEOM Stadium will be built 350m high inside The Line with training facilities below.

The project is seen by some as unlikely and overambitious but if completed it is bound to be one of the most insane football stadiums in World Cup history.

Fifa 2034 World Cup stadium facts