Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham AFC criticises player for boots with ‘f*** the Tories’ on

Image shared online by Mullin showing the boots with the offensive phrase.

One of the oldest football clubs in the world has criticised one of its players for printing football boots with “f*** the Tories” on.

Wrexham AFC, which was sensationally bought by US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the boots “will not be worn tonight, or in any other” fixture, after striker Paul Mullin revealed them on social media.

The Welsh National League club said “photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval”.

It added “the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the Club.”

This comes as the Conservatives crown Rishi Sunak as their new prime minister.

Wrexham, which is the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional association football team in the world, said that while “ everyone is entitled to their own opinion.. an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself.”

Citing that the club is situated in a Conservative constituency, it said “after this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.”

The boots were customised by Zebra Customs, with Mullin retweeting a post this morning. The boots also feature a Liverpool city skyline.

On Instagram, Reynolds reportedly liked Mullin’s post, according to Wales Online.