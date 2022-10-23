Premier League: Newcastle in top four, Arsenal draw and Villa impress

Newcastle United are into the Premier League top four after beating at Tottenham Hotspur on a Sunday which saw 18 goals. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Was it the day Tottenham saw their, admittedly unlikely, title challenge come to an end or was it the day Newcastle United knocked on the door of the Big Six’s office and asked for a seat around the undoubtedly extravagant table?

A 2-1 win for the Toon in north London moved United into the top four, just two points behind Sunday’s opponents yesterday, who have now lost consecutive games in the league for the first time since February.

It also marked the continuation of an unbeaten league record for Eddie Howe’s men that dates back to 31 August, when they lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Callum Wilson netted in the 31st minute before Miguel Almiron doubled their lead before the break, a Harry Kane score the only scoreboard blemish for United.

Newcastle are in the top four, they hold a Champions League place, and are long past the uncertainty surrounding what type of team they would become under Saudi ownership.

As for Antonio Conte’s Spurs? They could only muster a set-piece goal in the second half and their own mistakes – notably from goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris – cost them.

Newcastle are building, and there’s an unpredictability about where exactly they can go this year, but they’re up in the top four and looking confident. How long they can hold on remains a mystery.

Gunners misfire

It’s not often Arsenal have looked visibly awkward in play this season but their recent series of single-goal wins has seemingly caught up with them

When Granit Xhaka scored early on for the Gunners it looked as if they would be on their way to their 10th win of the season – and their fourth consecutive 1-0 victory after a duo of Europa League triumphs and a league win.

But Stuart Armstong’s 65th minute equaliser for Southampton pegged the league leaders back and they held on for an important point.

With Manchester City not in action until next Saturday – when they travel to Leicester City – Arsenal’s place at the summit of the Premier League table was never in doubt but their draw yesterday against a Southampton side hovering in and around the mid-table places represents a missed opportunity to go five points clear.

Four more?

Aston Villa’s post-breakup blues after Steven Gerrard was sacked in midweek lasted just three days.

Because at Villa Park on Sunday the home side netted a trio of goals inside the opening 15 minutes before adding a fourth 45 minutes later in a 4-0 rout of Brentford.

The era of the club’s next manager is an unwritten chapter for Villa but they’ve won a match in the league for the first time since 16 September and found the back of the net for the first time in three matches.

Four more, again?

Speaking of 4-0 victories, Leicester City’s turnaround saw them put four past a Wolves side who this week had their preferred managerial choice – Michael Beale – reject the Midlands club.

Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers began the season in a precarious position having lost a number of his players but has since turned around a poor start to the campaign into consecutive wins.

Their goals – through Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy – ensured the side boosted their goal difference ahead of what is expected to be a tight final table next year.

Fill ’em up

Fulham extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games yesterday with a 3-2 win over a Leeds United side whose manager Jesse Marsch is under increasing pressure.

Fulham backed up their three goals from their midweek game against Forest with three more – through Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Reid and Willian – and ended the weekend in seventh.

Leeds, on the other hand, are well and truly in the relegation dogfight – they sit 18th after 11 matches, having won just twice this season in the league.