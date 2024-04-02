Wrexham’s Championship-sized wage bill leads to £5.1m loss

WREXHAM, WALES – AUGUST 5: Ryan Reynolds the co-owner of Wrexham greets the fans prior to Wrexham’s first game back in the football league prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons at Racecourse Ground on August 5, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners ran up a blockbuster wage bill of £6.9m last season – more than some clubs three divisions higher than them.

The Welsh club’s salary costs dwarfed those of other teams in the fifth tier National League, which they won to secure their return to the English Football League.

They even outstripped the wage of Championship sides Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United, and contributed to Wrexham making a £5.1m loss.

Revenue increased 75 per cent year-on-year to £10.5m but borrowings from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney also soared to almost £9m.

“The financial losses suffered by the club since the takeover shouldn’t be repeated, with income generated by the club now sufficient to meet the operational costs of the club going forward,” Wrexham said.

“These losses were deemed necessary to allow the club to maximise its full potential in the shortest time practically possible.”

Wrexham added that the accounts for 2023-24 would show a further increase in revenue “following promotion and the continued popularity of [reality show] Welcome to Wrexham.”

The club are in contention for successive promotions, currently sitting third in League Two with six games remaining.

Wrexham’s biggest revenue stream was merchandising, with income from their retail operation swelling from £1.3m to £3.4m.

Sponsorship and other commercial revenue rose from £1.1m to £1.8m, while an FA Cup run contributed to an increase in matchday income from £530k to £1.3m.