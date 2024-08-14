AI-powered semi-automated VAR set for Premier League debut

The Premier League will partner with Genius Sports Limited to produce AI-powered semi-automatic VAR for the 2024/25 season, it was announced this morning.

VAR faced serious backlash last season with a number of key incidents going viral for mistakes.

But the Premier League will now introduce AI-powered semi-automatic VAR, similar to the system used in the 2020 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. However, it is not set to be in use until after the first international break of the season next month.

The Genius Sports cameras will be installed at every one of the 20 Premier League and will provide live offside decision-making to minimise breaks in play.

Tony Scholes, Premier League chief football officer, said: “The introduction of semi-automated offside is an important move to maintain the flow of the game in the Premier League.

“We are confident that by using the newest and most accurate technology available we will see the time taken for offside decisions reduced significantly alongside a consistent application of the offside lines.

“The experience for all participants including supporters will also be enhanced through quicker communication and clearer imagery around offside decisions.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “I am thrilled that Genius Sports is now the Premier League’s Semi-Automated Officiating supplier.

“This is a seismic moment for our business, as we bring our unique AI and data platform GeniusIQ to the world’s most watched league.

“This partnership builds on our track-record of delivering game-changing technology for the world’s biggest leagues.”

The first-of-a-kind system reportedly focuses on speed and precision.

Last season we saw Nottingham Forest accuse a VAR of being a fan of another Premier League team, and we saw key decisions need explaining after they were found to be false.

Paul Hunt, Sports Business Director at Genius Sports said: “This is a first-of-a-kind system, deploying computer vision cameras and leveraging AI to deliver full 3D renders in seconds.

“GeniusIQ generates a digital twin of the game, with a level of data collection that goes beyond any other officiating system in world sport.

“This enables a combination of speed and precision to minimise breaks in the game, with live offside decision-making and graphics that can be broadcast easily.”