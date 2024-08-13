In a rush
Every Chelsea signing of the Todd Boehly era

By:

Pedro Neto became Chelsea’s 35th signing since the club were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

It has seen the Stamford Bridge side’s squad balloon to 42 players, enough (with the academy) to field four different starting XI’s.

The £4.25bn purchase of the London club has already seen four managers – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.

So here is every Chelsea signing of the Todd Boehly era:

2022-23 – Summer

DatePositionPlayerFromFee
13 July 2022FWRaheem SterlingManchester City£47,500,000
16 July 2022DFKalidou KoulibalyNapoli£33,000,000
2 August 2022GKGabriel SloninaChicago Fire£8,100,000
4 August 2022MFCarney ChukwuemekaAston Villa£20,000,000
5 August 2022DFMarc CucurellaBrighton & Hove Albion£60,000,000
19 August 2022MFCesare CasadeiInter Milan£16,800,000
31 August 2022DFWesley FofanaLeicester City£75,000,000
1 September 2022FWPierre-Emerick AubameyangBarcelona£10,300,000

2022-23 – Winter

DatePositionPlayerFromFee
5 January 2023DFBenoît BadiashileMonaco£35,000,000
7 January 2023FWDavid Datro FofanaMolde£10,000,000
7 January 2023MFAndrey SantosVasco da Gama£18,000,000
15 January 2023MFMykhailo MudrykShakhtar Donetsk£62,000,000
20 January 2023FWNoni MaduekePSV Eindhoven£29,000,000
29 January 2023DFMalo GustoLyon£26,300,000
31 January 2023MFEnzo FernándezBenfica£106,700,000
10 February 2023FWJimmy-Jay MorganSouthampton£3,000,000

2023-24 – Summer

DatePositionPlayerFromFee
1 July 2023STNicolas JacksonVillarreal£32,000,000
1 July 2023STChristopher NkunkuRB Leipzig£52,000,000
1 July 2023LWDiego MoreiraBenficaFree
16 July 2023RWÂngelo GabrielSantos£13,000,000
1 August 2023DMLesley UgochukwuRennes£23,200,000
4 August 2023CBAxel DisasiMonaco£38,800,000
5 August 2023GKRobert SánchezBrighton & Hove Albion£25,000,000
14 August 2023DMMoisés CaicedoBrighton & Hove Albion£100,000,000
18 August 2023DMRoméo LaviaSouthampton£53,000,000
24 August 2023STDeivid WashingtonSantos£13,700,000
26 August 2023GKĐorđe PetrovićNew England Revolution£12,500,000
1 September 2023AMCole PalmerManchester City£40,000,000

2024-25 – Summer

DatePositionPlayerFromFee
29 June 2024AMOmari KellymanAston Villa£19,000,000
1 July 2024CBTosin AdarabioyoFulhamFree
1 July 2024STMarc GuiuBarcelona£5,000,000
2 July 2024CMKiernan Dewsbury-HallLeicester City£30,000,000
12 July 2024DMRenato VeigaBasel£11,800,000
22 July 2024LBCaleb WileyAtlanta United£8,500,000
30 July 2024GKFilip JörgensenVillarreal£20,700,000
8 August 2024CBAaron AnselminoBoca Juniors£15,600,000
11 August 2024RWPedro NetoWolverhampton Wanderers£51,300,000

