Every Chelsea signing of the Todd Boehly era

Pedro Neto became Chelsea’s 35th signing since the club were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

It has seen the Stamford Bridge side’s squad balloon to 42 players, enough (with the academy) to field four different starting XI’s.

The £4.25bn purchase of the London club has already seen four managers – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.

So here is every Chelsea signing of the Todd Boehly era:

2022-23 – Summer

Date Position Player From Fee 13 July 2022 FW Raheem Sterling Manchester City £47,500,000 16 July 2022 DF Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli £33,000,000 2 August 2022 GK Gabriel Slonina Chicago Fire £8,100,000 4 August 2022 MF Carney Chukwuemeka Aston Villa £20,000,000 5 August 2022 DF Marc Cucurella Brighton & Hove Albion £60,000,000 19 August 2022 MF Cesare Casadei Inter Milan £16,800,000 31 August 2022 DF Wesley Fofana Leicester City £75,000,000 1 September 2022 FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona £10,300,000

2022-23 – Winter

Date Position Player From Fee 5 January 2023 DF Benoît Badiashile Monaco £35,000,000 7 January 2023 FW David Datro Fofana Molde £10,000,000 7 January 2023 MF Andrey Santos Vasco da Gama £18,000,000 15 January 2023 MF Mykhailo Mudryk Shakhtar Donetsk £62,000,000 20 January 2023 FW Noni Madueke PSV Eindhoven £29,000,000 29 January 2023 DF Malo Gusto Lyon £26,300,000 31 January 2023 MF Enzo Fernández Benfica £106,700,000 10 February 2023 FW Jimmy-Jay Morgan Southampton £3,000,000

2023-24 – Summer

Date Position Player From Fee 1 July 2023 ST Nicolas Jackson Villarreal £32,000,000 1 July 2023 ST Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig £52,000,000 1 July 2023 LW Diego Moreira Benfica Free 16 July 2023 RW Ângelo Gabriel Santos £13,000,000 1 August 2023 DM Lesley Ugochukwu Rennes £23,200,000 4 August 2023 CB Axel Disasi Monaco £38,800,000 5 August 2023 GK Robert Sánchez Brighton & Hove Albion £25,000,000 14 August 2023 DM Moisés Caicedo Brighton & Hove Albion £100,000,000 18 August 2023 DM Roméo Lavia Southampton £53,000,000 24 August 2023 ST Deivid Washington Santos £13,700,000 26 August 2023 GK Đorđe Petrović New England Revolution £12,500,000 1 September 2023 AM Cole Palmer Manchester City £40,000,000

2024-25 – Summer