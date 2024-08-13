| Updated:
Every Chelsea signing of the Todd Boehly era
Pedro Neto became Chelsea’s 35th signing since the club were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.
It has seen the Stamford Bridge side’s squad balloon to 42 players, enough (with the academy) to field four different starting XI’s.
The £4.25bn purchase of the London club has already seen four managers – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.
So here is every Chelsea signing of the Todd Boehly era:
2022-23 – Summer
|Date
|Position
|Player
|From
|Fee
|13 July 2022
|FW
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|£47,500,000
|16 July 2022
|DF
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|£33,000,000
|2 August 2022
|GK
|Gabriel Slonina
|Chicago Fire
|£8,100,000
|4 August 2022
|MF
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Aston Villa
|£20,000,000
|5 August 2022
|DF
|Marc Cucurella
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£60,000,000
|19 August 2022
|MF
|Cesare Casadei
|Inter Milan
|£16,800,000
|31 August 2022
|DF
|Wesley Fofana
|Leicester City
|£75,000,000
|1 September 2022
|FW
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Barcelona
|£10,300,000
2022-23 – Winter
|Date
|Position
|Player
|From
|Fee
|5 January 2023
|DF
|Benoît Badiashile
|Monaco
|£35,000,000
|7 January 2023
|FW
|David Datro Fofana
|Molde
|£10,000,000
|7 January 2023
|MF
|Andrey Santos
|Vasco da Gama
|£18,000,000
|15 January 2023
|MF
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|£62,000,000
|20 January 2023
|FW
|Noni Madueke
|PSV Eindhoven
|£29,000,000
|29 January 2023
|DF
|Malo Gusto
|Lyon
|£26,300,000
|31 January 2023
|MF
|Enzo Fernández
|Benfica
|£106,700,000
|10 February 2023
|FW
|Jimmy-Jay Morgan
|Southampton
|£3,000,000
2023-24 – Summer
|Date
|Position
|Player
|From
|Fee
|1 July 2023
|ST
|Nicolas Jackson
|Villarreal
|£32,000,000
|1 July 2023
|ST
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|£52,000,000
|1 July 2023
|LW
|Diego Moreira
|Benfica
|Free
|16 July 2023
|RW
|Ângelo Gabriel
|Santos
|£13,000,000
|1 August 2023
|DM
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Rennes
|£23,200,000
|4 August 2023
|CB
|Axel Disasi
|Monaco
|£38,800,000
|5 August 2023
|GK
|Robert Sánchez
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£25,000,000
|14 August 2023
|DM
|Moisés Caicedo
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£100,000,000
|18 August 2023
|DM
|Roméo Lavia
|Southampton
|£53,000,000
|24 August 2023
|ST
|Deivid Washington
|Santos
|£13,700,000
|26 August 2023
|GK
|Đorđe Petrović
|New England Revolution
|£12,500,000
|1 September 2023
|AM
|Cole Palmer
|Manchester City
|£40,000,000
2024-25 – Summer
|Date
|Position
|Player
|From
|Fee
|29 June 2024
|AM
|Omari Kellyman
|Aston Villa
|£19,000,000
|1 July 2024
|CB
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Fulham
|Free
|1 July 2024
|ST
|Marc Guiu
|Barcelona
|£5,000,000
|2 July 2024
|CM
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Leicester City
|£30,000,000
|12 July 2024
|DM
|Renato Veiga
|Basel
|£11,800,000
|22 July 2024
|LB
|Caleb Wiley
|Atlanta United
|£8,500,000
|30 July 2024
|GK
|Filip Jörgensen
|Villarreal
|£20,700,000
|8 August 2024
|CB
|Aaron Anselmino
|Boca Juniors
|£15,600,000
|11 August 2024
|RW
|Pedro Neto
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|£51,300,000