Gary Lineker’s podcast empire surges in value as popular shows dominate charts

Gary Lineker helped set up Goalhanger Podcasts. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

The value of Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts, which is behind some of the most popular shows in the UK, has surged during its latest financial year.

The business, which produces the likes of The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics and The Rest is Entertainment, has seen its assets jump over its last 12 months as the popularity of its shows continue to rise.

According to a new document filed with Companies House, Goalhanger’s net current assets surged from £582,558 to almost £1.9m in the 12 months to 31 May 2024.

Its cash in the bank also rose from £560,539 to £2.7m.

The company was launched by Gary Lineker, former ITV controller Tony Pastor and BBC executive Jack Davenport five years ago.

According to the firm, its 13 key shows have amassed more than 400m audio downloads and over 85m Youtube views.

The company’s latest accounts also show that the number of people it employs increased from seven to 16 in its latest financial year.

The business also produces We Have Ways of Making You Talk, Empire, The Rest is Football, The Rest is Money and The Rest is Classified.

Goalhanger has been contacted for comment.

Podcasts on the rise as TV firm shut down

The results come after City AM reported in November that the TV production company co-owned by Gary Lineker was put into voluntary liquidation.

Goalhanger Films was owned by Gary Lineker and Tony Pastor and it produced documentaries featuring major sports stars.

Its projects included Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health; Hand of God; Mo Salah: A Football Fairytale and a Serena Williams documentary with Amazon Prime.

In August 2024, City AM reported how Goalhanger’s rival, Acast, saw its pre-tax loss cut during its latest financial year as its turnover passed the £50m mark.

The group, which makes shows such as That Peter Crouch Podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed and The Adam Buxton Podcast, reported a pre-tax loss of £5.8m for its UK business for 2023.

The total came after Acast posted a pre-tax loss of £8.2m in 2022. Acast’s UK turnover also increased from £49.6m to £53m.