Gary Lineker’s TV production company enters liquidation

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A TV production company co-owned by Gary Lineker has entered liquidation, it has been revealed.

Goalhanger Films is owned by Gary Lineker and former ITV controller Tony Pastor and has produced access documentaries featuring major sports stars.

Its previous projects have included Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health; Hand of God; Mo Salah: A Football Fairytale and a Serena Williams documentary with Amazon Prime.

However, a new filing with Companies House has revealed that Goalhanger Films, which was established in May 2014, has entered voluntary liquidation.

A document is due to be filed with Companies House in the coming weeks which will set out the financial state of Goalhanger Films as it entered liquidation.

The business is separate to Goalhanger Podcasts, which is also owned by Gary Lineker, and is behind popular series such as The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics and The Rest is Entertainment.

Goalhanger has been contacted for comment by City AM.

The news about Goalhanger Films comes after it was announced that Gary Lineker would step down from hosting BBC One’s Match of the Day at the end of the season.

The presenter is bowing out after 25 years on the Premier League highlights programme but has agreed to stay on at the BBC to front its TV coverage of the FA Cup next season and the 2026 men’s World Cup, as well as MOTD podcasts.

It also comes after City AM reported that a company backed by fellow football personality Gary Neville also entered liquidation last week.

The firm, which was behind a Michelin-starred restaurant which closed last year owed almost £1m, documents filed with Companies House revealed.

The restaurant, called The Man Behind The Curtain, was located in Leeds and run by chef Michael O’Hare.

It was awarded a Michelin star in October 2015, three AA Rosettes in 2016, and attracted investment from Gary Neville.

However, The Man Behind The Curtain closed at the end of 2023 and O’Hare has since opened a new restaurant in the city, Psycho Sandbar.