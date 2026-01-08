Nexo Unveils Zero-interest Credit with 0% APR and No Fees

Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform, today announced the launch of Zero-interest Credit (ZiC), now joining the Nexo Credit Line as a flagship borrowing solution. ZiC enables Bitcoin and Ethereum holders to access liquidity at 0% interest through a fixed-duration term, free from the risk of premature forced liquidation.

Previously available through Nexo’s Private and OTC services, structured zero-interest borrowing has been used by Nexo’s private channels and is now broadly available through Zero-interest Credit. In 2025, it has enabled access to more than $140 million in liquidity.

A broad solution for investors, traders, and businesses

Zero-interest Credit is designed for clients who want liquidity without sacrificing their long-term positioning. It supports BTC and ETH holders who prefer not to sell, affluent investors managing the timing of taxable events or funding major purchases, active traders pursuing market opportunities with defined risk, and businesses using digital assets to finance operations or strategic plans.

Built for peace of mind

ZiC brings a level of predictability rarely seen in crypto-backed credit. Instead of monitoring LTV ratios or worrying about market-driven liquidations, clients borrow at 0% interest with a structure that stays intact. Every ZiC position comes with a predefined repayment path that is fully visible from day one. Clients select the term and amount, and ZiC’s built-in Minimum Repayment Price ensures the loan cannot be liquidated mid-term, while the Maximum Repayment Price enables clients to lock in gains up to that level. At maturity, repayment is straightforward, with the option to settle in stablecoins or with collateral based on where the market stands relative to their predefined range. And for those who want continued exposure, ZiC Renewal makes it possible to extend the arrangement with refreshed terms, without unwinding or re-establishing the loan.

“Borrowers today want liquidity that is cost-efficient, clear, and free from the uncertainty of liquidation risk,” said Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo. “Zero-interest Credit gives them exactly that—a fully predefined borrowing structure they can rely on from start to finish.”

Setting a new standard for responsible crypto lending

As borrowing demand grows and major digital assets consolidate their role as the industry’s strongest collateral base, the market is shifting from interest-driven credit to structured models that prioritize predictability and client control. Crypto-collateralised lending reached $73.59 billion in Q3 2025, up 38.5% quarter-over-quarter and surpassing the previous cycle peak1 — reflecting stronger collateral quality and deeper institutional participation.

As a pioneer of crypto-backed credit — and today the world’s #2 crypto lender2 — Nexo continues to shape the industry. Zero-Interest Credit positions Nexo at the forefront of responsible credit innovation — delivering a solution shaped for the borrowing landscape as it stands today.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150+ jurisdictions. With over $11 billion in AUM and $371 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

