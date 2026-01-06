Global Group snaps up Gary Neville-founded The Overlap

Gary Neville-founded media business The Overlap has been sold to Global in a deal that will see the radio juggernaut complete a majority acquisition.

The Overlap, founded in 2021 and home to video series Stick to Football, will now be merged into the Global portfolio with the aim of growing a “network of video-led media brands in football and other sports”.

The deal sees previous majority shareholders Miroma Group exit the business.

The Overlap’s flagship offering Stick to Football features Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott, while adjacent spin-offs focusing on rugby union and cricket have been launched in recent years.

Accounts to 30 June 2024 showed net assets of £406,000 while there were a number of changes relating to significant control of The Overlap Limited in December.

“We see huge growth potential for The Overlap and have spent the last few months in a strategic investment process and are delighted to have found the perfect partner in Global to power us forward and create ‘The Overlap Network’ with the aim of becoming a world-leading football and sports media platform,” Neville said.

The Overlap in Global deal

Former Manchester United footballer Neville, who with David Beckham recently sold a stake in football club Salford City FC, will co-chair the Global entity, while former Sky Sports producer Scott Melvin will be lead executive director.

Global Group chief executive Simon Pitts will be Neville’s co-chair.

The Overlap has ridden the wave of a desire for new, non-mainstream sporting content alongside the likes of Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger firm.

Neville’s firm enjoys more than 38m monthly views on YouTube, while Lineker’s Goalhanger has signed a deal with Netflix that will see his The Rest Is Football podcast produced alongside the streaming giant during this year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup.

“Global will use its platforms, relationships and unrivalled marketing power to support the growth of The Overlap,” a statement read, “from hosting and distribution to data-driven insights and industry-leading ad sales, through Global’s digital advertising exchange (DAX).”