Streaming surpasses free-to-air TV in key European markets, research shows

Streaming has already surpassed linear television in key European markets

Streaming has already surpassed linear television in key European markets, new research released this week shows.

Fans now consume a larger share of sport via digital platforms than free-to-air television in Italy and Spain, with Iberian audiences watching around 40 per cent more of their sport through streaming services, according to Altman Solon’s Global Sports Survey. In the US, the gap is rapidly closing, with parity expected within the coming years.

Pure-play streamers have seen a transition from on-demand to live content. Dazn secured global rights to Fifa’s Club World Cup, while Disney + acquired LaLiga rights in the UK and Ireland for the 2025-28 cycle. Meanwhile, Apple’s move into Formula 1 and Amazon Prime video continued investment into the Uefa Champions League through to 2031, highlighting the broader trend.

Despite this expansion, streaming platforms are not pursuing sports indiscriminately. Altman Solon data suggests that over the next five years, streamers are expected to stay highly selective, focusing on premium properties.

This is evident in deals such as Netflix’s targeted NFL Christmas day package, where the intention is large impact, global events rather than full-season commitments. At the same time, global platforms are expected to push more aggressively into sport. Jean-Luc Jezouin of Nagra said that major streamers will increasingly pursue global streaming rights, particularly as global IP’s remain scarce.

Streaming habits changing

Although younger audiences are reshaping where the market might move. Andreas Kaeshammer, Head of Football at Infront Sports & Media AG noted: “Gen alpha would rather pay 50 cents for a 15-minute highlight of their favourite strikers’ touches than a $30 monthly subscription,”

However the rise of multiple platforms has created a major friction point.

It is now becoming unaffordable for fans to have multiple subscriptions on different platforms, on top of traditional pay-TV packages, according to some. For young people in particular, this is proving to be unsustainable.

This has resulted in a growing piracy problem. Altman Solon reports that one in five sports viewers aged 18-34 are accessing their sports content from unofficial streams, a costly leakage from the industry.

There’s concrete evidence of a demand, but the need to tackle this piracy by making sport easier to access legally is prevalent.

Streaming is undeniably becoming more and more dominant within sports media but the future seems to hold a place for both parties. Instead the industry is moving to a more complex ecosystem with shared rights over multiple platforms.

Chief executive of Plaudeo, Sebastian Audoux, concludes: “It’s not one or the other; it’s everyone at once – less exclusivity, broader distribution and more touchpoints for fans.”