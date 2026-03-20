Aston Martin F1’s Stroll plays down questions over team principal Newey’s future

Newey (right) is a partner in Aston Martin F1 with controlling shareholder Stroll (left)

Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll has attempted to dampen speculation over Adrian Newey’s future following Jonathan Wheatley’s sudden exit from Audi.

Wheatley’s departure from Audi was announced on Friday, following widespread reports that Aston Martin wanted to reunite him with their technical partner Adrian Newey.

Design guru Newey, who worked with Wheatley for two decades at Red Bull, is Aston Martin’s nominal team principal but would reportedly focus on engineering if his old colleague was hired.

“With the current speculation regarding Adrian Newey’s role in our team, I want to take the opportunity to set the record straight,” Stroll said in a statement.

“As Executive Chairman and Controlling Shareholder, I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder. He is AMR’s Technical Partner and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision for success for the company.

“We do things differently here, and while we don’t currently adopt the traditional Team Principal role that you see elsewhere – it is by design.

“As the most successful engineer in the history of the sport, Adrian’s primary focus is on the strategic and technical leadership where he excels. He is supported by a highly skilled Senior Leadership Team to deliver on all aspects of the business, both at the Campus and trackside.

“We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

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Wheatley’s Audi exit fuels Aston Martin talk

Audi only hired Wheatley a year ago to help its transition from the former Sauber team but confirmed today that he had left with immediate effect.

According to various reports, Wheatley clashed with fellow Audi chief Matteo Binotto and was keen to move back to his native Britain from Switzerland.

“As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will implement significant changes to its senior management structure,” read a statement.

“Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect. The team thanks Jonathan for his contribution to the project and wishes him the best for his future endeavours.

“Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal.

“Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

“The team’s future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula One. With the unwavering commitment of Audi AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030.”