Chesterfield FC bids to be pilot for Independent Football Regulator

Chesterfield FC have offered to be a pilot the Independent Football Regulator

League Two club Chesterfield have offered to be a pilot club for the Independent Football Regulator to ensure their financial controls are aligned.

It comes as the Spireites released their accounts to shareholders for their first season back in the football league after a six-year absence.

Chesterfield cites that the club – sixth in the fourth tier of the English football pyramid – will soon be answerable to the tests and financial aims of the Independent Football Regulator, which was fully set up in November last year.

Club chairman Ashley Kirk said: “Chesterfield FC has already reached out to the Regulator offering to be a pilot club with a view to getting our governance, financial controls and processes in line with the regulators requirements at the earliest opportunity.

“One thing that we should all note is that this in no way guarantees more money from the Premier League to clubs at our level.”

Chesterfield open to regulator

Chesterfield plans to get promoted to League One by the end of 2028 and have their position in England’s third tier consolidated at the same time. Furthermore, the club wants to reduce its reliance on owner funding – the Kirk family – and upgrade facilities on and off the pitch.

Finally, the side – who play their home games at the SMH Group Stadium – wants strong governance and commercial growth.

“Alongside licensing, the Regulator will enforce enhanced Owners’ and Directors’ tests, monitor debt-funded takeovers more closely, and increase transparency about clubs’ financial risk profiles,” chairman Kirk added.

“This regime aims to protect clubs’ heritage, safeguard fans’ interests, and prevent insolvencies that have historically destabilised the English game. The board welcomes this approach and hopes that it will lead to greater prudence amongst the clubs that we compete within the league.”

League Two Chesterfield’s next game will be against Crawley Town on Saturday.