Lidl owner Schwarz Group scores landmark Uefa partnership

Lidl was a sponsor of last year's Women's Euros

Uefa, European football’s governing body, has announced its first organisation-wide sponsorship deal with the parent company of discount retailer Lidl.

Schwarz Group has become Uefa’s corporate strategic partner in an agreement that encompasses competition sponsorship, grassroots initiatives and recycling efforts.

Lidl, already a partner of Uefa’s Europa League and Conference League as well as women’s national team competitions including last year’s Euro 2025, becomes a sponsor of men’s national tournaments including Euro 2028, to be held in the UK and Ireland.

It will also partner on educational projects, while sister company PreZero will help Uefa meet sustainability targets at its headquarters in Nyon.

“We are delighted to welcome the companies of Schwarz Group as our first strategic corporate partner,” said Uefa executive director of marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein.

“Together, we are combining our strengths to shape the future of European football in a sustainable, responsible and competitive way.

“Alongside Lidl, we will leverage the power of football to bring the passion for exercise and conscious nutrition beyond professional sports into grassroots sports. PreZero is the ideal partner to drive the transformation from a linear to a circular economy.

“Together, we will achieve a measurable impact in stadiums and enable football organisations to make waste management and resource conservation economical, sustainable and future-proof.”

Lidl builds on decade-long FA partnership

The expansion of Lidl’s partnerships across more Uefa competitions sees it join Adidas, Atos, Carlsberg, Coca-Cola, Qatar Airways and Visit Qatar as sponsors of Euro 2028.

It has been a partner of England’s Football Association since 2015, when it invested in grassroots development and children’s coaching.

“We are further developing our collaboration with Uefa in such a targeted manner and are creating sustainable added value for society with the first strategic corporate partnership of Uefa,” said Lidl chief customer officer Jens Thiemer.

“With the help of Uefa and the power of football, we bring our expertise in conscious nutrition to exactly where it makes a difference: to coaches, parents, and children in grassroots sports.”