Maker of Gary Neville’s The Overlap surges into profit

Gary Neville founded his production company in 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Gary Neville’s production company has returned to profit after its main show, The Overlap, almost doubled in value, it has been revealed.

Buzz 16 Productions has posted a pre-tax profit of £743,306 for the year to 30 June, 2024, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

The turnaround comes after the company posted a pre-tax loss of £180,365 in the prior 12 months.

The accounts also show that Buzz 16 Productions’ turnover fell from £13.1m to £11.8m in the year.

Buzz16 was launched by Gary Neville, the former footballer turned businessman, property developer and Sky Sports pundit, in 2016.

Miroma Group acquired a majority stake in Buzz 16 in November 2022, which was confirmed in February 2023, and announced plans for an IPO worth more than £200m.

As well as The Overlap, Buzz 16’s work includes co-producing an Amazon Prime documentary about Manchester United‘s treble-winning season.

During the year the average number of people employed by Buzz 16 increased from 44 to 66 while its wage bill surged from £1m to £4.3m.

New accounts for The Overlap Limited also show its total equity increased over the same financial year from £223,784 to £406,493.

Owner of Gary Neville’s firm sees profit jump

In January, results filed for Miroma Group show the firm’s revenue increased from £255.6m to £275.6m in the year to the end of June 2024.

Its pre-tax profit also surged from £1.3m to £6.5m over the same period.

In June 2022, it was reported that Miroma Group was considering a potential £1.2bn takeover of Channel 4 alongside Idris Elba.

The move eventually came to nothing as the previous government eventually decided not to go ahead with a sale.

The group was founded by Marc Boyan and has around 20 marketing agencies in its portfolio.

One of them, Fold 7, is the creative agency that was behind the Ted Baker brand and helped to launch Muji and developed Orange Wednesdays.

Buzz 16’s accounts for its latest financial year, the 12 months to 30 June, 2025, are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of March 2026.

In March, City AM reported that Gary Neville had joined the board of Swiss watchmaker Norqain as it prepares to launch in the UK.

Norqain was founded in 2018 by Swiss former professional ice hockey player Mark Streit and is family owned.