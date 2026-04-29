Aston Martin turnaround stalls as carmaker posts loss

Aston Martin has taken significant hits from Trump's tariffs

Aston Martin’s turnaround under billionaire Lawrence Stroll remains stuck in first gear as the car manufacturer posted another loss.

The FTSE 250 firm posted a £66m pre-tax loss in the first three months of this year, which is 18 per cent narrower than this time last year, though total car sales dropped by one per cent.

Aston Martin’s share price jumped by nearly three per cent on Wednesday morning to 41p, as analysts saw some signs of progress.

Stroll, a Canadian F1 tycoon, took control of Aston Martin in 2020 after his consortium piled £182m into the British carmaker.

But his turnaround has so far failed to bring the British firm back up to top speed, with the company announcing last year it would cut hundreds of workers after profit slumped.

Stroll pushed more cash into the carmaker on Wednesday, announcing a new £50m debt facility contributed by members of his Yew Tree Consortium.

Aston Martin saw revenue jump by 16 per cent to £270m in the first three months of the year, though net debt grew 15 per cent to £1.5bn.

UK car sales slump

The firm, renowned for its role in the James Bond films, has flogged 939 cars so far this year, down slightly from the 950 sold at the same time in 2025.

The carmaker’s sales in the UK dragged down its global performance, as the 131 cars sold in Britain so far this year is 26 per cent lower than in 2025.

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But Aston Martin posted 11 per cent volume growth in the Americas, offloading 354 units.

The firm said sales of its new Valhalla sports car is boosting its margins, having been met with positive reviews. Aston Martin sold 102 of these cars in the first quarter of the year.

The carmaker sold its naming rights to its F1 team for £50m this year, and the firm said the deal – along with the new £50m announced on Wednesday – has boosted liquidity, though total available cash was 29 per cent lower than in December, at £178m.

Aston Martin ‘still under significant strain’

The group said the war in Iran is yet to damage its business, but the FTSE 250 firm said it is “monitoring” the impact of the conflict on demand, consumer confidence and supply chains.

Chief executive Adrian Hallmark said: “Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical context, including the current conflict in the Middle East, we are focused on executing our strategy.”

Stock brokers said a return to profit for the struggling car brand is not out of the question, but noted that Aston Martin’s turnaround is yet to gain pace.

Mark Crouch, market analyst at eToro, said: “On the surface Aston Martin’s numbers look encouraging […] but investors, long battered and bruised, are unlikely to be convinced just yet.

“Beneath Aston’s polished exterior is a business still under significant strain, burning cash as it goes.”