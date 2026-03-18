Nocturne: Why elite cycling is returning to City’s streets

We are excited to be bringing cycling back with The City of London Nocturne

We are excited to be bringing cycling back to the Square Mile with The City of London Nocturne this June.

Raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, this is a new event which takes inspiration from the original Smithfield Nocturne, which I was fortunate to organise for a decade, finishing in 2017.

The return of the Nocturne comes at the behest of the City of London who came to me as part of their ‘Global City of Sport’ strategy.

The ambition is for The City of London Nocturne to become the marquee cycling event in the capital. I have to say that without having the City of London as a key partner, it wouldn’t be possible to do something like this.

Where the Smithfield Nocturne took place on a Saturday and aimed to bring cycling fans into the city, this new two-day event has a different feel to it, running over two days from Friday June 12 to Saturday June 13.

For businesses who are used to heading out of London for corporate sporting events, this will be the complete opposite as we are bringing cycling to the doorstep of the biggest firms in the city.

They will be able to test themselves in the GOSH City Criterium, a pro-am cycling race that will see teams of four riders compete over the course of an hour on the circuit in the heart of the city.

When the klaxon goes for the end of that hour, they will head to the pits to hand over to their pro rider, ideally with a lead over their fellow pros.

Nocturne back in the City

The majority of those pros will be the cyclists competing in the elite event on the Saturday, but we also have some cycling legends who have already signed up.

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Among them are three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy and multiple world champion Rob Hayles, who are still in impeccable shape.

The aim is to have up to 40 teams take part, with each assigned a pro. But in the spirit of the City, we will be hosting an auction a fortnight out.

Each of the teams will be able to bid for their preferred rider, with all money going to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

It will be like the stock exchange, the bell will ring and trading will commence. So if you absolutely have to have Ed Clancy as your pro, then you need to bid and see if anyone comes in to outbid you.

Some teams might prioritise the absolute fastest criterium riders. For others, perhaps the name and the chance to discuss Olympic experiences will trump the need for speed. Whatever the priorities, we hope they will be generous in their bids.

The other big change from the previous iteration of the Nocturne is a new circuit for the elite race, which will run from Bank Junction, with the iconic Bishopsgate City skyline as a backdrop, running up to St Paul’s Cathedral at the other end of the circuit.

That should make for spectacular views, and anyone who cannot make it in person will be able to watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

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