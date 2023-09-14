FTSE 100 live: Oil giants help London’s bluechip index rise ahead of crunch ECB vote

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.1 per cent to trade at 7,434.79 although the FTSE 250 remained in negative territory, down 0.1 per cent at 18,425.43.

Oil giants lifted the FTSE, but markets were cautious ahead of the latest interest rate decision from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The FTSE 100 rose 0.37 per cent to trade at 7,553.81 while the FTSE 250 dropped 0.1 per cent to 18,550.50. Markets in Paris and Frankfurt were also trading lower.

The ECB is set to announce its latest interest rate decision at 1.15pm London time, and economists are divided about what the result will be.

“There is a good case to be made for both a pause and a hike today, which only underlines the kind of predicament the ECB is facing — similar to the Bank of England, it’s in a stagflation situation with little room to manoeuvre,” said Neil Wilson of financial services provider Finalto.

Recent survey data pointed to a significant contraction in economic activity in August. The European Commission revised down its growth forecasts for the remainder of the year, expecting the bloc to grow just 0.8 per cent across 2023.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank were expecting rates to be left on hold. “Data has shown increasing evidence that tighter monetary policy is being transmitted, which favours a pause,” they said.

If the ECB does opt to keep rates steady, it will likely be interpreted as a “hawkish pause”, analysts at Allianz said, with the potential for hikes later in the year.

On the FTSE 100 Shell climbed 0.9 per cent while BP jumped 1.6 per cent on the back of rising oil prices. A barrel of Brent oil was trading at just over $92.

On the FTSE 250, online rail ticket seller Trainline jumped 11 per cent after unveiling a £50m share buyback programme.

Group net ticket sales grew by nearly a quarter to £2.6bn in the six months to August, taking revenues to £197m, a 20 per cent jump on last year.