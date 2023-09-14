Trainline unveils share buyback as £2.6bn ticket sales help shrug off rail strike chaos

Trainline ticket sales grew by nearly a quarter to £2.6bn in the six months to August, taking revenues to £197m, a 20 per cent jump on last year.

Trainline has unveiled a £50m share buyback scheme, after soaring travel demand helped the ticketing firm shrug off industrial action on the UK’s railway network.

Growth was led by Trainlines’ international segment, which grew 24 per cent to £559m and was driven by stellar performances in its key markets, Spain and Italy.

Jody Ford, chief executive officer of Trainline, said “our performance in the first half of the year shows continued strong growth – with net ticket sales and revenues increasing across the UK and Europe.

“Given our continued growth and the strength and maturity of our business, we are today launching a share buyback programme to begin returning capital to shareholders.”

Trainline’s UK business also saw strong growth, with UK ticket sales rising 19 per cent year-on-year to £1.7bn despite significant disruption from train strikes, which has led to the huge swathes of the railway network being shut on multiple occasions this year.

11 strikes in the first half dented ticket sales at an estimated cost of £5-6m per day, but surging passenger volumes to near pre-Covid levels ensured UK consumer revenues rose 16 per cent £102m.

The FTSE-250 firms’ outlook remains unchanged for the year ahead, with turnover expected to rise between 13 and 22 per cent annually.

Trainline has enjoyed a stellar performance this year as its international unit continues to gain market share, with analysts noting stronger carrier competition on key European rail lines.

May’s annual results saw the company hit record ticket sales of £4.3bn, up 72 per cent year-on-year and 16 per cent higher than before the pandemic.