Trainline’s earnings triple as rail sector continues recovery from Covid-19

Ticket seller Trainline today said its earnings are up three-fold compared to 2021 amid the rail industry’s recovery from Covid-19.

The online coach and train ticket seller said its revenues had increased more than two times over to £2.16bn, in an uptick that saw its adjusted earnings triple to £45m.

The London headquartered company generated the bulk of its revenues from the UK market, in reaping £1.4bn from British rail users as passenger numbers continued to recover.

The firm said UK rail passenger volumes have now recovered to around 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

The ticket hawker also made significant headway internationally, as sales to customers outside of Britain increased 152 per cent to £452m.

Trainline noted that twice as many customers in the UK and France are now transacting on its ticket sales platform at least twice a month than three years ago, before Covid-19.

The firm noted that the UK government’s plans to set up a centralized body, Great British Railways (GBR), to govern the country’s rail sector and sell tickets through a new GBR website and app, have been delayed “with no firm visibility on future timings”.

