European Central Bank hikes interest rates for seventh time in a row and warns on ‘strong’ inflation

President Christine Lagarde and the rest of the governing council sent borrowing costs among the 20 countries using the euro up 25 basis points to 3.25 per cent, their highest level in nearly 15 years (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The European Central Bank (ECB) today hiked interest rates for the seventh time in a row and slowed the pace of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation.

President Christine Lagarde and the rest of the governing council sent borrowing costs among the 20 countries using the euro up 25 basis points to 3.25 per cent, their highest level in nearly 15 years.

Today’s move was in line with market expectations.

Just a week or so ago, markets reckoned the ECB would send rates up 50 points, but a series of weaker economic data and a drop in headline inflation prompted analysts to bet on a smaller rise today.

Collectively, the ECB has raised rates 375 basis points in under a year, the most aggressive rate hike cycle it has ever embarked since it was created at the turn of the millennium.

Analysts still think there could be at least one more rise from Lagarde and co in the coming months as they catch up to the Bank of England and Federal Reserve, who have taken borrowing costs to 4.25 per cent and 5.25 (upper bound) respectively.

Last night, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the rest of the federal open market committee backed a tenth consecutive rate increase, meaning they have tightened policy a cumulative 500 basis points in 14 months.

Inflation in the eurozone has trimmed from a peak of more than 10 per cent in October to seven per cent, but core inflation still remains stubbornly high, luring the ECB into a seventh straight rise.

Developments in the eurozone economy since the ECB’s last meeting “broadly supports the assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook,” the monetary authority said, suggesting it is still focused on tackling price pressures, which it described as “remain[ing] strong”.

More to follow.