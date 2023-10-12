FTSE 100 live: London markets up after UK returns to growth as TRG surges and Mobico plunges

London’s FTSE 100 started a drab Thursday in the green after positive news about the UK economy, which has grown by 0.2 per cent.

The capital’s bluechip index rose by 0.44 per cent after the open to 7,653.70, after fresh figures from the Office for National Statistics showed a small recovery for the economy in August.

BP was the biggest riser after the open, up two per cent, on while the FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the UK domestic economy, was broadly flat after the open.

The Restaurant Group, which owns chains such as Wagamama, saw its shares rise more than 35 per cent after the open.

The FTSE All-Share-listed firm was up after it revealed the firm is set to become the latest London-listed firm to go private, after receiving a bumper bid from private equity giant Apollo.

The biggest faller was Mobico group, formerly called National Express, whose shares plummeted by 30 per cent after the open, following a miserable trading update.

Its share price tanked this morning after it suspended its full-year dividend and announced plans to sell its North American school bus business.

Markets were also encouraged by GDP figures out this morning, published by the Office for National Statistics, which showed the UK economy grew by 0.2 per cent.

The services sector grew at 0.4 per cent, the main contributor to GDP growth. Consumer facing services however dipped into contraction while the production sector fell by 0.7 per cent in August.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Our initial estimate suggests GDP grew a little in August, led by strong growth in services which was partially offset by falls in manufacturing and construction.

“Within services, education returned to normal levels, while computer programmers and engineers both had strong months.

“Across the last three months as a whole, the economy has grown modestly, led by car manufacturing and sales, and construction.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Inflation is on everyone’s minds today ahead of the latest figures from the US. Core CPI inflation is forecast to ease year-on-year from 4.3 per cent to 4.1 per cent and stay flat month-on-month at 0.3 per cent.

“Any growth in the month-on-month figure would not go down well, particularly as the producer price inflation figures were hotter than expected yesterday. The market is hanging on the Fed’s every word to see if it believes rate hikes are no longer necessary.”

“10-year US Treasury yields have eased this week from 4.8 per cent to 4.57 per cent, partly as investors seek the safety of government bonds amid a backdrop of war in the Middle East.

London was also spurred by a rally in Asian markets, as they were also buoyed by easing US Treasury yields and hopes of fresh China stimulus, according to Reuters.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “US markets finished the day modestly higher with the Fed minutes not adding too much extra colour to where rates might go, ahead of today’s US CPI report.

“As we look towards today, we look set for a positive start for European markets after the Chinese sovereign wealth fund bought shares in some of the country’s largest banks in a move that had all the hallmarks of a government inspired initiative to boost confidence.”