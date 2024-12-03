Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Meet the 10 London scaleups you need to know in 2025

London’s rich talent, progressive sectors, and diverse customer base has made the UK capital the city of choice to launch a tech startup, to scale it, and to take it global.

Since launching in Spring 2023, Grow London Global – the successor to the Mayor’s International Business Programme, has supported 500+ UK tech companies in their growth journey, driving £377m in international business wins.

Backed by the Mayor of London and industry giants such as Microsoft, Oury Clark, and Wilson Sonsini, the free 12-month programme supercharges growth for ambitious London-based scale-ups looking to expand into international markets, with 85% of companies reporting revenue growth after joining Grow London Global.

Want to meet some of the London companies going global this year?

Companies

Hypervsn

An award-winning tech company responsible for developing the world’s first integrated 3D holographic display system – allowing users to create, display and manage 3D holographic visual that appear to be floating in midair.

The company recently created the world’s largest holographic technology project to date at Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere.

Trading View

A leading charting and data platform for investors and traders, with an app that is currently used by over 90 million worldwide to spot opportunities across global markets.

Based between London & NYC, TradingView is a brand new cohort member of Grow London Global – with big aims to scale even more in the next year.

Perlego

The Netflix for academic books -Perlego is a digital library that offers readers access to more than a million academic and non-fiction books. Created with an aim to provide an affordable and sustainable textbook solution for learners around the world, the EdTech company is on a mission to make learning accessible for all.

The Grow London Global company recently raised $20million as it plans to expand its footprint and serve more learners and institutions internationally.

ElevenLabs

Recognised as one of the major companies behind the AI boom, ElevenLabs is currently aiming to raise new funding at a valuation north of £2.4billion. The company’s AI tools generate ultra realistic voices for audiobook and podcast narration, real-time video dubbing in multiple languages, conversational bots and so much more.

ElevenLabs established their European HQ in London this summer.

Kadence Bio

London’s Kadence Bio is developing the first FDA-approved treatment for premature ejaculation. Dedicated to cultivating sexual and mental wellbeing, the clinical-stage life sciences company is addressing the stigma around premature ejaculation – a condition affecting at least 1 in 20 men and their partners globally.

Recently joining Grow London Global’s Life Sciences: Gateway to Asia trade mission, the scaleup is stepping forward in 2025 with their first-in-human clinical trial recently completed.

AIRA

Swedish-born AIRA is one of the European cleantech companies leading the green transition, opening its first London training academy this year. With an aim to redefine residential heating, AIRA is making heat pump technology available to all in a plan to take Europe away from gas and to accelerate the electrification of home heating.

The company is currently on track to be Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer clean EnergyTech solution.

Localyze

London is a global city, with global talent relocating to the city daily. Localyze is a tech-led support service for companies and employees moving for work, with an all-in-one platform to manage global mobility in one place.

The company’s platform couples intuitive technology with mobility expertise to break down borders for businesses and talent, with plans to break down even more borders in 2025.

Vested Impact

The company empowering millions of global businesses to understand and evidence their risks and impact, preventing greenwashing by using real-time data.

Adopted by the UN and the World Bank, Vested Impact’s platform for rapid, data-driven ESG and impact assessments enables investors, asset managers and capital allocators to measure exactly what matters.

Thymia

London’s Thymia is on a mission to make mental health as measurable and monitorable as physical health. The company’s AI-powered mental health assessments identify mental illness and symptoms accurately and importantly, objectively.

The Grow London Global cohort company is currently the only company in the world to have developed digital mental health biomarkers combining voice, video, and behavioural data, with big plans to expand into new markets soon.

Re:Sustain

Re:Sustain are a company dedicated to cutting carbon emissions and costs at scale with their building optimization solution. Re:Sustain’s real-time, virtual replica of properties sets energy baselines, enhances building performance remotely, and offers actionable analyses.

Re:Sustain have taken part in several European Grow London Global trade missions in 2024, with big plans to scale their sustainable offering globally.

Grow London Global is launching its sixth cohort in February 2025, with applications open until December 31 2024. If your innovative tech company has a London base, a turnover of £1m+, and 10+ employees, then apply today to join one of the many exciting London scaleups expanding into new markets with the help of Grow London Global.

Find out more and apply here: https://bit.ly/4i8fm1I