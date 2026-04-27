Lady Mayor: ‘Lawless London’ narrative is risking vital global deals

Lady Mayor of the City of London Susan Langley speaking at the Easter banquet

Misperceptions of London as dangerous and unwelcoming are sending the wrong signals to vital partners like India, writes Lady Mayor Susan Langley

I head to India at an exciting time for both our nations with the UK-India Free Trade Agreement just a few weeks away from coming into force and further dialogues progressing on greater financial services collaboration.

London is one of the world’s safest, most open and most globally connected cities, and a city whose success is deeply intertwined with India’s own economic rise. But misperceptions of London as a dangerous, lawless and unwelcoming city send the wrong signals to our global partners. Short video clips and false headlines can travel faster than facts and they risk unsettling the UK’s position on the global stage.

Economically, London remains a world-leading hub. The UK ranks second globally as a destination for investment in PwC’s latest CEO survey, and London sits at the centre of a financial ecosystem that competitors struggle to replicate. Our insurance market has doubled in size over the past decade and is now worth $187bn – larger than its global competitors combined. The UK is also Europe’s most active capital-raising market and home to the largest tech ecosystem on the continent, with more tech unicorns than any other European country.

Perception, however, often lags reality. Research has shown that narratives describing London as a city in decline have increased between 150-200 per cent in two years. This false algorithm-driven content attempts to crowd out the real evidence.

India deal should be the first of many for London

For India and many countries in that region, London is a key partner. India is now the world’s fastest-growing major economy and is on track to become the third largest by 2031. Its demand for capital – to build infrastructure, expand clean energy and scale digital innovation – aligns closely with London’s strengths as a global financial centre. That is why India is the UK’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment, and the UK is the sixth-largest investor in India. There are more than 1,100 Indian-owned companies operating in the UK and nearly 800 British companies in India, supporting over 600,000 jobs across both countries.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement signed in July 2025 is a testament to the strength of the UK-India relationship. It is one of the most ambitious trade pacts ever agreed by India and an emphatic signal of the UK’s commitment to a deep, modern and forward-looking partnership with India. This new partnership is not a relic of history, but rather a blueprint for a dynamic future rooted in mutual respect and shared ambition for growth. However, this deal should be the floor – not the ceiling – of our aspirations.

We cherish our partnerships – and India is among the most important. That is why I am travelling to New Delhi and Mumbai to meet business leaders, investors and innovators directly. We want Indian investors to look to the UK for growth opportunities. We want Indian startups to see the UK as the best location to scale their business. We want young people in India to see the UK as an exciting chapter in their journey. Disinformation about London and the UK risks blocking that.

We must tell our own story

In an age where disinformation can travel globally in seconds, engagement cannot be passive. If we do not tell our story clearly and consistently, others will fill the space with distortion.

London’s success has always depended on its openness to the world. In a time of rising disinformation, protecting that openness requires more than economic strength – it requires clarity, honesty and active partnership. India is central to that story, and as both our nations grow, ensuring our relationship is grounded in trust and truth will be more important than ever.

Susan Langley is the Lady Mayor of the City of London