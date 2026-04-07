MiQ Acquires Rocket Lab to Accelerate AI-Powered App Growth Globally

Global programmatic media company MiQ today announced it is acquiring Rocket Lab, a mobile app growth hub. This move builds MiQ’s mobile in-app capabilities and strengthens MiQ’s expansion into growth markets. The acquisition combines Rocket Lab’s deep in-app expertise with MiQ’s omnichannel offering to deliver an end-to-end solution for clients across all media channels.

MiQ has chosen Rocket Lab to accelerate in-app performance as a core product capability. This strengthens MiQ’s omnichannel proposition and enhances Sigma — its AI-powered operating system — by integrating critical mobile and regional data into its 700 trillion signals ecosystem. With Rocket Lab’s capabilities, MiQ enables more precise, performance-driven strategies for brands operating in an increasingly mobile-first world.

This announcement follows MiQ’s recent acquisition of Adsmovil, positioning the company as the leading independent programmatic player for brands and agencies across Latin America. Together, these strategic moves reinforce MiQ’s global expansion and deepen its presence in high-growth markets where mobile adoption continues to accelerate.

With a strong regional footprint across Latin America — including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Uruguay — Rocket Lab brings deep expertise in user acquisition and engagement at scale. The combination of Rocket Lab’s capabilities with MiQ’s omnichannel offering creates a best-in-class solution for global marketers seeking measurable growth.

MiQ clients will now benefit from Rocket Lab’s app growth solutions, while MiQ will support Rocket Lab in scaling across its fastest-growing regions, particularly in APAC.

“This acquisition is a strategic step forward in our commitment to helping clients accelerate customer acquisition through smarter, data-driven marketing,” said Gurman Hundal, Co-Founder and Global CEO, MiQ. “By giving global brands and agencies access to our first mobile-app offering through Rocket Lab’s AI capabilities, we’ll deliver better performance that will continue to strengthen over time. With Rocket Lab’s expertise, we can offer even more tailored solutions that drive real business outcomes, ensuring our clients stay ahead in an increasingly mobile and connected world. We will use Rocket Lab’s rich data and capabilities to unlock powerful new insights — especially for those looking to grow in dynamic markets across Latin America and Asia.”

“Combining our mobile strategy with MiQ’s AI-powered technology reinforces our positioning as an App Growth Hub, bringing unparalleled strength to our multisolutions ecosystem and accelerating how brands scale their apps globally,” said Juan Echavarria Coll, Founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab will operate as an independent business unit under MiQ’s ownership and continue to be led by Juan Echavarria Coll as CEO, ensuring continuity for clients, partners, and employees. There will be no changes to the organizational structure of either company.

About MiQ

MiQ is a global advertising technology company that works with advertisers and agencies to enhance campaign performance through data- and technology-driven programmatic solutions. Founded in 2010 in London, UK, MiQ operates in more than 33 offices worldwide. The company combines data science, artificial intelligence, and proprietary technology to help clients make more informed decisions, optimize digital campaigns, and maximize return on investment. At the core of its offering is Sigma — MiQ’s award-winning AI-powered technology — which integrates multiple data sources and signals to deliver a comprehensive view of audience behavior and drive more effective marketing outcomes.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an App Growth Hub that integrates multiple solutions to help companies and their apps achieve their business goals through attraction, acquisition, and engagement strategies. Founded in 2019 in Mexico, the company has rapidly expanded across LATAM and EMEA, supporting leading brands across industries including retail, finance, and e-commerce. Rocket Lab is driven by a mission to connect applications to the most valuable audiences at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407512278/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Erica Ashner

Erica.Ashner@Miqdigital.com

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“By giving global brands and agencies access to our first mobile-app offering through Rocket Lab’s AI capabilities, we’ll deliver better performance that will continue to strengthen over time,” said Gurman Hundal, Co-Founder and Global CEO, MiQ.

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