F1 Driver Standings after Verstappen wins in Canada

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways in Montreal after finishing out in front in a thrilling F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was in a three-way fight for the lead with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’s George Russell for much of the grand prix, which was heavily impacted by strategy caused by rain.

Verstappen crossed the line ahead of Norris with Russell third, denying teammate Lewis Hamilton a late charge at his first podium of the season and 11th at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Russell had led the opening 19 laps after starting on pole but faded in the strategy of pit stops and safety cars.

Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri completed the top five with Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin compatriot Lance Stroll sixth and seventh.

Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.

Ferrari’s two cars – under Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – failed to finish.

“It was a pretty crazy race, a lot of things were happening”,said Verstappen, who has won three consecutive grands prix in Canada.

“As a team we remained calm, pitted at the right time and managed the gaps quite well. I love it. It was a lot of fun.

“Those kinds of races; you need them once in a while.”

Norris said: “It was chaos. I thought it was a pretty perfect race, we were unlucky [with the safety car].”

Russell added: “It felt like a missed opportunity. We had a fast car.”

F1 driver standings