Mercedes F1 boss Wolff cools talk of Verstappen swoop

Wolff and Mercedes have cooled their interest in Red Bull’s Verstappen

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff insists they are no longer pursuing a sensational move to poach world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Wolff openly floated a swoop for Verstappen last year as Red Bull became embroiled in a crisis surrounding team principal Christian Horner’s alleged behaviour.

But on the eve of the 2025 season, which begins in Australia this weekend, the Mercedes chief said his full focus was on current drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

“We need to concentrate on our driver line-up. I don’t flirt outside if I am in a good relationship. At the moment that [Verstappen] is not on the radar,” he said.

“I don’t like to shift my concentration away from these guys. I’m someone who sticks to what he says and this is the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that.”

Italian teenager Antonelli is preparing for his first season on the F1 grid, having been handed the task of replacing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton following his transfer to Ferrari.

That has seen Russell become Mercedes’ main man, and Wolff said negotiations to extend the Englishman’s contract, which expires later this year, were a priority.

“We had a chat a few weeks ago about when the right timing would be to liaise,” he added.

“We’re going to find some time, I guess before the summer. We will do that in a timely manner, without disrupting the season.”

Practice for the Australian Grand Prix begins on Friday, with qualifying scheduled for Saturday and the first race of the season on Sunday at 4am UK time.

TV coverage is on Sky Sports, while BBC Radio 5 Live has audio commentary as part of a deal the corporation has extended until 2027.

Once again the F1 season will feature 24 races, concluding in Abu Dhabi on 7 December.