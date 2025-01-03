Hamilton: I cannot be more excited about Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his move to Ferrari, stating he is excited for the year ahead.

The seven-time world champion F1 driver has made the move from Mercedes to Maranello to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

He joins a team who appeared to be on the up towards the end of the 2024 season, and replaces Carlos Sainz who is heading to Willians Racing.

“I could not be more excited for the year ahead,” Hamilton said on LinkedIn. “Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on.

“To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you’re switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful.

“Your next opportunity is always within reach. Here’s to 2025—a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember.”

2025 F1 line up

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Liam Lawson Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Mercedes George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Stake Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Visa Cash App RB Yuki Tsunoda Isack Hadjar Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan