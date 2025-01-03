 |  Updated: 

Hamilton: I cannot be more excited about Ferrari move

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his move to Ferrari, saying he is excited for the year ahead.

The seven-time world champion F1 driver has made the move from Mercedes to Maranello to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

He joins a team who appeared to be on the up towards the end of the 2024 season, and replaces Carlos Sainz who is heading to Willians Racing.

“I could not be more excited for the year ahead,” Hamilton said on LinkedIn. “Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on.

“To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you’re switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful.

“Your next opportunity is always within reach. Here’s to 2025—a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember.”

2025 F1 line up

TeamDriver 1Driver 2
Red BullMax VerstappenLiam Lawson
FerrariCharles LeclercLewis Hamilton
McLarenLando NorrisOscar Piastri
Aston MartinFernando AlonsoLance Stroll
WilliamsAlex AlbonCarlos Sainz
MercedesGeorge RussellAndrea Kimi Antonelli
StakeNico HulkenbergGabriel Bortoleto
Visa Cash App RBYuki TsunodaIsack Hadjar
HaasOliver BearmanEsteban Ocon
AlpinePierre GaslyJack Doohan

