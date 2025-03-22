Aston Martin leave touching tribute to Eddie Jordan on Formula 1 car

Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team this weekend honoured former paddock legend Eddie Jordan with his name on their racing car. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images)

Jordan passed away last week aged 76 from an “aggressive” form of cancer.

His Jordan Grand Prix team has gone through many iterations, with the current one being Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team.

The team, which is run by Lawrence Stroll and boats his son Lance and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso on their roster, made a number of references to Jordan on this weekend’s car at the Chinese Grand Prix.

His name and a clover was placed on the rear wing of the car, as well as the main body, in a touching tribute to the paddock icon.

Jordan was a deal-maker, and not afraid to speak his mind. He was close with former Formula 1 bigwig Bernie Ecclestone, gave Michael Schumacher his debut and managed design guru Adrian Newey during his move from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

Jordan Grand Prix became Midland Group in 2006, before adopting Spyker F1 for 2027. In 2008 that team became Force India for a decade until it adopted Racing Point under Stroll ahead of a transfer to Aston Martin.

Stroll said: “Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport.

“He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts, and those of everybody at Aston Martin, are with his family and friends.”

Added team principal Andy Cowell: “Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats. He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

“His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”