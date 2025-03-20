Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies

Former Formula 1 team owner, pundit and paddock icon Eddie Jordan has died aged 76 having been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Former Formula 1 team owner, pundit and paddock icon Eddie Jordan has died aged 76 having been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

Dublin-born Jordan was credited with being one of Formula 1’s influential names, founding Jordan Grand Prix, the team which became Aston Martin.

“EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence,” a family statement read.

“He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.”

The family added that he passed “peacefully”, surrounded by loved ones in South Africa.

A consortium led by the figure purchased former Premiership Rugby club London Irish in February having bought French second tier club Beziers last year. His son was also involved.

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

Jordan gave Michael Schumacher his debut in Formula 1 while his roster also boasted the likes of Damon Hill, Martin Brundle, Jean Alesi and Rubens Barrichello.

He sold his team in 2005 before becoming a pundit and broadcaster, while he also managed F1 design guru Adrian Newey.

Brundle said: “I’m really sad to hear that Eddie has succumbed to his illness. He’s not been feeling well for quite a while but this has taken him relatively quickly. He was such a character and we will miss him a lot.

“I first raced for Eddie in F3 when we had a pound between us and somehow he hustled and got the car and everything together and we had a great season. That sums him up.

“The sport will be poorer without him because of what he achieved and what he stood for and what a racer he was.”