Thailand steps up bid to host Formula 1 Grand Prix

Thailand’s bid to host a Formula 1 race took a step forward this week after the sport’s chief executive Stefano Domenicali stopped off in Bangkok for a meeting with the country’s prime minister.

The season began last weekend in Australia and will continue on Sunday in China, which provided Domenicali an opportunity to look at plans for a race in the Thai capital.

“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minster of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” Domenicali said on Tuesday. “I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

Domenicali had a positive relationship with former leader Srettha Thavisin surrounding a potential race in Thailand. But the south east Asian nation faces competition to be the next location on the Formula 1 grid, which currently has 24 races.

Thailand competition

Rwanda and South Africa have put themselves forward to host a return to the African continent – though recent political and military tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have threatened hopes of a race in Kigali.

Elsewhere, Domenicali told reporters before Lando Norris won the Australian Grand Prix that there are European and South American nations – including the likes of Argentina – who have expressed interest in being added to the calendar.

Next year Madrid will replace Barcelona as host of the Spanish Grand Prix having signed a deal through until 2035, while Las Vegas, Mexico City and Imola are all on the 2025 calendar but are not yet confirmed for 2026.

However, Barcelona’s deal runs through until 2026 so Formula 1 will stop in Spain for two race weekends before Madrid takes the solo baton.

It marks the continuation of a changing calendar in Europe. Earlier this year Belgium were handed a new three-year deal to host a Formula 1 race at Spa, before it begins a rotation of hosting once every two years to make room for an alternative destination.