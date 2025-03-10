Alpine to sell Formula 1 tickets to fans through Viagogo partnership

Alpine will offer the tickets to Formula 1 Grands Prix through Viagogo

BWT Alpine is to become the first Formula 1 team to sell tickets for races to fans as part of a new partnership with peer-to-peer marketplace Viagogo.

Alpine will use the ticketing platform to offer thousands of places at Grands Prix this season directly to motorsport fans, who normally have to buy from F1 itself or race venues such as Silverstone.

“The partnership with Viagogo is an exciting step to bring BWT Alpine closer to fans worldwide,” said team principal Oliver Oakes.

“By making tickets more accessible through a safe and trusted platform, we’re ensuring more supporters can experience the thrill of race day firsthand.

“We’re committed to enhancing the fan experience and strengthening global presence – this collaboration is a testament to that.”

Alpine is selling the tickets out of the allocation that all teams receive for Formula 1 races. The terms of the agreement are confidential but it is understood to amount to hundreds of tickets for fans at each of the 24 Grands Prix this season, which starts this week in Australia.

The partnership will also see Viagogo receive branding in Alpine’s garage, hospitality areas and digital platforms, while the team will benefit from data insights it can use to reach new audiences and unlock marketing opportunities.

Alpine’s driver line-up for 2025 features Frenchman Pierre Gasly, in his third season at the team, and Australian newcomer Jack Doohan, who has replaced Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

“We’re excited to partner with BWT Alpine to make attending Formula 1 races easier than ever for fans around the world,” said Viagogo’s international business development lead Matt Drew.

“In 2024, fans from 160 countries bought tickets on viagogo to see F1 live, and through this partnership, we will connect even more fans to their favourite races.

“Our goal is to bring supporters closer to world-class events with a seamless experience, while helping our partner expand their global reach and grow revenues.”