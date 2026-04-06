Unprecedented number of Liverpool fans set for PSG and Parc des Princes

Liverpool will take an unprecedented number of fans to PSG's Parc des Princes

Policing decisions in France mean Liverpool will take an unprecedented number of fans to Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Officials had previously hindered PSG’s ability to meet Uefa rules on tickets handed out to away supporters – currently five per cent of a stadium’s capacity for Champions League games.

But that threshold – up from 4.2 per cent, or 2,000 – will be met on Wednesday after police agreed to allow 2,376 Liverpool supporters into the Parisian arena. There will be an unprecedented number of away fans for a Champions League game at the Parc des Princes.

It comes a year after Liverpool beat PSG at the Parc des Princes and four years after the Champions League final – held at the 80,000-seat Stade de France – saw police use tear gas and pepper spray on Liverpool fans.

Liverpool hit five per cent

“Home clubs must make at least five per cent of the Uefa spectator capacity available to visiting supporters in line with the provisions of Article 17 of the Uefa Stadium Infrastructure Regulations and Article 19 of the Uefa Safety and Security Regulations,” the rules on away fan numbers read.

“The price of the corresponding tickets must not exceed the price paid by supporters of the home team for adult tickets in a comparable sector of the stadium.

“Furthermore, in no case shall the price of those tickets for visiting supporters exceed €50.”

Teams are able to challenge a lack of adequate ticket allocations with Uefa but in PSG’s case it is dictated by the police.

Liverpool are joined in the final eight of the Champions League by Arsenal, with the other four qualifiers from the Premier League knocked out in the previous round.

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich on Tuesday, alongside Arsenal’s trip to Sporting Lisbon, while Atletico Madrid head to Barcelona on Wednesday with Liverpool in Paris.