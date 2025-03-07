Liverpool fans score win over Uefa in Champions League legal fight

Liverpool fans are suing Uefa over their treatment at the 2022 Champions League final

Liverpool fans have achieved a victory in the legal battle over their treatment at the 2022 Champions League final after a challenge from Uefa was dismissed today.

Supporters who were penned in and tear gassed want Uefa to be held liable for their physical and psychological injuries and began proceedings at Liverpool’s High Court in 2023.

Uefa last year applied for the case to be heard elsewhere on the grounds that English courts should not assess the legality of acts in another jurisdiction.

But a judge at Liverpool’s High Court has now dismissed that argument, meaning that proceedings can continue to be heard on Merseyside.

“Our clients are delighted that the High Court in Liverpool has allowed these claims to proceed,” said lawyer Clare Campbell of solicitors Leigh Day.

“However, they have suffered significant delay due to the defendants’ attempt to prevent the claims being heard in the English courts – they now want their claims to be resolved as soon as possible in the hope that they can move on with their lives.”

Another lawyer, Jill Paterson, added: “This is a landmark legal decision for Liverpool fans in their battle for justice against Uefa.

“Uefa will now have to answer them in the English courts. All football fans should be able to attend matches safely.”

Liverpool fans who attended the Champions League final described the chaos outside the Stade de France that delayed kick-off as “potentially very dangerous”.

“People have paid a lot of money. You don’t expect to be treated that way. It would definitely put you off going to major events,” one supporter told City AM.

Uefa last year settled claims brought by two other groups of Liverpool fans represented by other law firms “without any admission of liability” and on confidential terms.

An independent review commissioned by European football’s governing body found that Uefa bore “primary responsibility” for safety failures at the final. Uefa disputes these conclusions.