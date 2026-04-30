Meet the AI-powered fan companion: TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip and TGR Haas F1 team are launching ‘TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip’, an AI-powered conversational fan companion on Apple Messages for Business and WhatsApp Business Platform. Always-on and always available, it delivers race intelligence for TGR Haas F1 Team: team race intelligence, grid positions, qualifying outcomes, sprint results, and full session schedules. The AI agent tracks drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon with their individual championship standings and performance data in conversational format.

The agent draws from a knowledge base covering driver biographies, team history, and circuit data, adapting to each user’s knowledge level. Every interaction begins with a schedule check, ensuring fans always know what’s happening right now. It proactively surfaces relevant information, suggests next actions, and maintains conversational flow to keep every interaction effortless and engaging. Delivered in short, succinct messages with the energy of a fellow fan in the grandstand and with smart quick-reply menus, the experience is designed for modern fans seeking instant access to team insights.

Between race weekends, the AI-powered solution keeps fans engaged through gamified experiences: team knowledge quizzes with leaderboards, trivia, and the ability to browse official TGR Haas F1 team merchandise with virtual try-on technology, all without leaving the conversation.

The conversational agent represents the evolution of the Infobip and TGR Haas F1 team partnership announced in Miami last year. Year one proved fan appetite for richer engagement through gamified activations. The foundational infrastructure for year two and beyond enables the partnership’s core promise: deeper connections between team and its global fanbase. Built on Infobip’s AgentOS technology, it scales to millions of fans while maintaining conversational quality and personalization.

“TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip transforms how we connect with our fanbase on their terms,” said Michael Heath, Senior Fan Engagement & CRM Manager at TGR Haas F1 Team. “An always-on companion that gives fans instant access to the race schedule, team race intelligence, team insights, and personalized experiences. We’re not just launching an agent; we’re building a deeper relationship with the global community that loves this team.”

“With this AI-powered fan companion, we’re putting technology in service of genuine relationships and demonstrating the business potential of conversational AI in sports,” said Ante Pamuković, Chief Revenue Officer at Infobip. “It provides what modern fans expect, driving loyalty, expanding fan reach and engagement depth in the digital era.”

TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip represents a new model for how sports teams can build direct, personalized, always-available relationships with their global fanbase. The fan companion launches during the Miami Grand Prix taking place from 1-3 May 2026 and will be available throughout the 2026 season on WhatsApp Business Platform and Apple Messages for Business.

Read more about the partnership here: https://www.infobip.com/haas-f1-team-partnership

Resources:

Access TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip:

WhatsApp Business Platform via this link

Apple Messages for Business via this link

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430537751/en/

Contact

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Wendy Schellens

wendy.schellensEXT@infobip.com

Abstract

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip and TGR Haas F1 team are launching ‘TGR Haas F1 Team RaceMate powered by Infobip’.